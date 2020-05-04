Readers, time to share what teacher you remember most from childhood

Can you think back on a teacher who impacted your life?

Surely ALL your teachers impacted your life in one way or another, but it’s safe to say, most people likely have a favorite or a beloved teacher or two who they think back on with some extra fondness or warm memories.

Maybe it was because that educator pushed you to be better, or taught you a valuable lesson inside or outside the classroom. Or perhaps that person helped you navigate a particularly transitional time in your life -- or even helped you realize what you wanted to study or learn or grow into.

Teachers are incredible for a whole host of reasons. And now, we want to hear about the ones who have touched your lives in particular. We’ll take all the details you’d like to include, short answers and rambling anecdotes welcome!

Tell us more, below, for a chance to be featured in an upcoming article.