Blue Angels to soar over Jacksonville Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s elite flying unit will perform over Jacksonville on Friday as part of its nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against coronavirus.
The time and exact locations where you can see the Blue Angels will be announced Thursday.
#Jacksonville and #Miami - Your #BlueAngels are heading your way this Friday! Check back tomorrow for routes and overhead times! #AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthcareHeroes@MiamiMayor @CityofMiami @CityofJax pic.twitter.com/kQ0bLcTueB— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 6, 2020
The Blue Angels along with Air Force Thunderbirds are continuing a series of multi-city flyovers that began last month over News York City. They performed their precision flying routine over Atlanta last Friday.
