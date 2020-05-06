Blue Angels to soar over Jacksonville Friday

Published: May 6, 2020, 10:24 am Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:41 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s elite flying unit will perform over Jacksonville on Friday as part of its nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against coronavirus.

The time and exact locations where you can see the Blue Angels will be announced Thursday.

The Blue Angels along with Air Force Thunderbirds are continuing a series of multi-city flyovers that began last month over News York City. They performed their precision flying routine over Atlanta last Friday.