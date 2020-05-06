79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Features

Blue Angels to soar over Jacksonville Friday

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor, Jacksonville

Tags: Coronavirus, Jacksonville, Military
The Navy's Blue Angels fly over in Annapolis, Maryland.
The Navy's Blue Angels fly over in Annapolis, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Navy’s elite flying unit will perform over Jacksonville on Friday as part of its nationwide flights to salute health care workers, first responders and other essential workers on the front lines of America’s battle against coronavirus.

The time and exact locations where you can see the Blue Angels will be announced Thursday.

The Blue Angels along with Air Force Thunderbirds are continuing a series of multi-city flyovers that began last month over News York City. They performed their precision flying routine over Atlanta last Friday.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: