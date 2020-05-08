Emotional drive-thru reunion for WWII vet, wife separated by pandemic

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – After 72 years of marriage, one Baker County couple wouldn’t even let a nationwide pandemic keep them apart.

W.D. Brinson, a World War II veteran, and Faye Brinson will celebrate their anniversary on May 22.

The two are inseparable, even though Faye is currently living at W. Frank Wells Nursing Home in Macclenny. W.D. visits Faye every day and is with her from sunup to sundown.

Or he was -- until the coronavirus pandemic struck the nation.

W.D. has not been able to see his wife’s face for more than two months, the couple’s granddaughter, Tabatha Brinson, said.

Tabatha drove W.D. to see Faye on Friday during a drive-thru parade at the nursing home.

All of the residents were outside holding signs and waving.

The touching reunion was caught on camera and has warmed the hearts of thousands after Tabatha posted the video on Facebook.

In the video, W.D. can be heard yelling “I love you” over and over to his wife as his voice cracks with emotion.

“Goodness, there are no words to describe how this day will be so different than any day I’ve ever experienced in my life. So good to see grandma. Papa hasn’t seen her face to face since March 12 and it was worth every second he got to see her. We have the very best grandparents there are. Amazing role models. Love them so much.”