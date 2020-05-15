Orange Park Mall offering free drive-in movies
Grab your blankets and snacks!
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange Park Mall is hosting its first drive-in movie Friday night.
The free “Cinema Under The Stars at Orange Park Mall” movie night requires one ticket per vehicle.
Guests must reserve a ticket through EventBrite and present their ticket upon arrival.
Reservations for Friday night’s movie is sold out, according to the website.
Movies will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after 9:15 p.m.
Here is a list of upcoming dates and showings:
- 5/15 Captain America (SOLD OUT)
- 5/16 Captain Marvel (SOLD OUT)
- 5/17 Iron Man (SOLD OUT)
- 5/20 Thor
- 5/21 The Avengers
- 5/22 Guardians of the Galaxy 1
- 5/23 Guardians of the Galaxy 2
- 5/24 Avengers – Age of Ultron
- 5/28 Dr. Strange
- 5/29 Black Panther
- 5/30 Infinity War
- 5/31 End Game
Click here for more information. For inquiries, contact Alexandra Forth, alexandra@artsdistrict.live.
Planning on being cooped up this weekend? Stop by Orange Park Mall for a Free Marvel Movie Drive-in Cinema Under The Stars ⭐️Posted by Orange Park Mall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
