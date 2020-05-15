80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

News

Orange Park Mall offering free drive-in movies

Grab your blankets and snacks!

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Orange Park Mall, Movies, drive-in
Hundreds of people sit in their cars watching a movie trailer at a drive-in cinema, as all other theaters in Germany are closed due to the coronavirus in Essen, Germany, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Only two persons are allowed per car, tickets are available only online and no snacks are sold to limit social contacts. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Hundreds of people sit in their cars watching a movie trailer at a drive-in cinema, as all other theaters in Germany are closed due to the coronavirus in Essen, Germany, on Monday, March 30, 2020. Only two persons are allowed per car, tickets are available only online and no snacks are sold to limit social contacts. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange Park Mall is hosting its first drive-in movie Friday night.

The free “Cinema Under The Stars at Orange Park Mall” movie night requires one ticket per vehicle.

Guests must reserve a ticket through EventBrite and present their ticket upon arrival.

Reservations for Friday night’s movie is sold out, according to the website.

Movies will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after 9:15 p.m.

Here is a list of upcoming dates and showings:

  • 5/15 Captain America (SOLD OUT)
  • 5/16 Captain Marvel (SOLD OUT)
  • 5/17 Iron Man (SOLD OUT)
  • 5/20 Thor
  • 5/21 The Avengers
  • 5/22 Guardians of the Galaxy 1
  • 5/23 Guardians of the Galaxy 2
  • 5/24 Avengers – Age of Ultron
  • 5/28 Dr. Strange
  • 5/29 Black Panther
  • 5/30 Infinity War
  • 5/31 End Game

Click here for more information. For inquiries, contact Alexandra Forth, alexandra@artsdistrict.live.

Planning on being cooped up this weekend? Stop by Orange Park Mall for a Free Marvel Movie Drive-in Cinema Under The Stars ⭐️

Posted by Orange Park Mall on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: