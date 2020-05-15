Orange Park Mall offering free drive-in movies

Published: May 15, 2020, 5:01 pm Updated: May 15, 2020, 5:34 pm

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange Park Mall is hosting its first drive-in movie Friday night.

The free “Cinema Under The Stars at Orange Park Mall” movie night requires one ticket per vehicle.

Guests must reserve a ticket through EventBrite and present their ticket upon arrival.

Reservations for Friday night’s movie is sold out, according to the website.

Movies will begin promptly at 9 p.m. Guests will not be allowed into the drive-in after 9:15 p.m.

Here is a list of upcoming dates and showings:

5/15 Captain America (SOLD OUT)

5/16 Captain Marvel (SOLD OUT)

5/17 Iron Man (SOLD OUT)

5/20 Thor

5/21 The Avengers

5/22 Guardians of the Galaxy 1

5/23 Guardians of the Galaxy 2

5/24 Avengers – Age of Ultron

5/28 Dr. Strange

5/29 Black Panther

5/30 Infinity War

5/31 End Game

Click here for more information. For inquiries, contact Alexandra Forth, alexandra@artsdistrict.live.