Crayola releasing ‘Colors of the World crayons’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Crayola wants all kids to feel included. That’s why the company is releasing new line of crayons that will bring forth diversity through inclusion.

With the Colors of the World crayons, Crayola hopes to cultivate a more inclusive world for children of all ages, races, cultures and ethnicities.

The “Colors of the World crayons” includes 24 colors designed to represent over 40 global skin tones. There’s an exclusive 32-count box at Walmart.

“With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new Colors of the World crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance,” Rich Wuerthele, Crayola CEO, said in a press release. “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”

You can pre-order the crayons now at Walmart.com.

Crayola