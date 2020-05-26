Jaguars to honor 2020 graduates on stadium video boards

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Friday with a special shout out on the giant video boards at TIAA Bank Field.

Anyone who wants to participate can make a post with a photo that congratulates the graduate on Twitter or Instagram along with the text “#DUUUVALGrad.”

Submitted photos will be displayed on the video boards at TIAA Bank Field on May 29.

A live stream of the video boards will begin at 11:30 a.m.