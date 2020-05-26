75ºF

Jaguars to honor 2020 graduates on stadium video boards

Fans watch the first half of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla., at TIAA Bank Field. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars are planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Friday with a special shout out on the giant video boards at TIAA Bank Field.

Anyone who wants to participate can make a post with a photo that congratulates the graduate on Twitter or Instagram along with the text “#DUUUVALGrad.”

Submitted photos will be displayed on the video boards at TIAA Bank Field on May 29.

A live stream of the video boards will begin at 11:30 a.m.

