7-year-old boy throws a prom for his nanny after hers was canceled
RALEIGH, N.C. - – A teenage girl in North Carolina couldn’t attend her high school prom because of the coronavirus outbreak... but she still had a special bash thrown just for her by a 7-year-old boy that she babysits.
Curtis Rogers is quickly becoming Raleigh’s biggest prom king.
“I planned it out because Rachel probably just wanted to see me a lot and she also is one of the best people I’ve known,” Curtis said.
Curtis, who hadn’t seen his nanny Rachel in two months because of COVID-19, wanting to throw her a prom.
He had the whole night planned out, from their favorite afterschool snack, peanut butter and apples as an appetizer to using a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance.
“Rachel is one of our favorite people and Rachel’s like the best nanny ever."
My daughter has been a nanny for this amazing kid for over a year. When he realized she wouldn’t have a senior prom, he wanted to throw her one. He planned a socially distant prom, complete with dancing & her favorite foods. @somegoodnews @ABC11_WTVD #bestpromever #SomeGoodNews pic.twitter.com/8T8LY3DQZw— Becky Chapman (@bhchapman) May 26, 2020
