HabiJax to build tiny houses in Lackawanna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Habitat for Humanity of Jacksonville Inc., also known as HabiJax, announced plans to build its first community of tiny houses. The 50, 500-square-foot houses will be on Navaho Avenue in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna neighborhood.

The community is funded by the Delores Barr Weaver HabiJax Tiny House Fund at The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida as part of her vision to create a new era of affordable housing in Jacksonville.

“Every benchmark to improving lives starts with having a roof over one’s head,” Weaver said. “I have long been intrigued by tiny houses and glad this concept will answer one piece of the affordable housing crisis Jacksonville faces. This is a unique opportunity for individuals to gain that first foothold as they pursue economic stability, and could potentially change their lives forever.”

These houses will be affordable rental units available to one and two-person households. Each will have a front port facing one of four courtyards.

“HabiJax is thrilled to be a part of this amazing new venture,” said Mary Kay O’Rourke of HabiJax. “This pandemic has truly exposed and heightened the housing crisis our country is facing, and we must continue to find inventive ways to address the growing need.”

HabiJax was founded in 1988 and has become the largest nonprofit affordable homeownership provider in Duval County. It has provided homeownership opportunities and other housing services to more than 2,300 families.