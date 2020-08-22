Mother on the road to recovery after COVID-19 scare

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local COVID-19 survivor was released from the hospital on Friday, but the recovery is not over.

It’s a sobering reality of the force of the novel coronavirus and how it can ravage the body. But there’s hope, thanks to a family that won’t give up.

Shirley Mayo’s family cheered her on as she was released from Mayo Clinic after nearly three weeks of care after contracting COVID-19.

“To her it’s like, it’s like an elephant sitting on her chest. That’s how bad it was,” said sister Michelle Barbetti.

Mayo, 44, struggled to get out a passionate message on Friday night.

″Please take this seriously wear a mask and use hand sanitizer,” Mayo said.

Mayo did have a preexisting condition — asthma. That kept her from getting treatment early for COVID-19. She thought she was having asthma attacks and took herself to Mayo Clinic, only to find out it was much worse.

“She was sedated and she was under paralytic medication just so that she doesn’t touch any of the machines that are attached to her,” said sister Beverly Terlaje.

At Mayo Clinic she underwent multiple operations. Her family had a “what if” meeting to make decisions in case she didn’t pull through.

Mayo says she got a second chance at life thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Mayo Clinic.

Her sisters said Mayo has three young kids who are so eager to get their mom back but she has a long road ahead of her.

She’s getting therapy for swallowing and breathing. In the meantime, Shirley’s sisters are pitching in caring for the kids and helping get her life back on track.