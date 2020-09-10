A thunderous start to Highway to Help heros

This is going to be a fun day!

We are kicking off Sissine’s Highway to Help Heroes, in Partnership with Ring Power Corp., and SAC Collective. The benefit which will culminate in a drive and party in February will benefit The FOP Foundation Fallen Officers Welfare Relief Fund and K9s For Warriors. NASCAR’s Stewart-Haas Racing Team will bring a thunderous start to today’s event as they will drive from Ring Power headquarters off International Golf Parkway to the Cowford Chophouse in downtown Jacksonville.

9 am The Stewart-Haas Driver arrives for media and photo-opportunities in front of the Ring Power headquarters.

10 am The car departs Ring Power and heads north along I-95 with a police escort and air support. We will be streaming this part at News4Jax.

11 am The car arrives in downtown Jacksonville in front of the Cowford Chophouse.

I will bring you updates along the way on air and online as we hit the Highway to Help Heros.