Ready to vote but need a ride? This company says it’s stepping in to help

We’re guessing most people would agree it’s been a strange year — definitely one for the books — but a very important one, too.

And just like every election year, it’s of the utmost importance that citizens cast their ballot in this year’s election.

If you’ve registered but are already concerned about how you will make it to a polling station, the ride-sharing company Uber wants to step in and lend a hand.

As Election Day approaches, and as part of its “Get Out the Vote” campaign, the company aims to help people find their polling location, as well as offer discounted rides to and from the poll during early voting.

“As we look ahead to this year’s election, we are committed to doing our part to make sure every citizen has access to vote,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

Uber officials said as Election Day nears, people will begin to have access to important information in the app.

For more information, click here.