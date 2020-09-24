83ºF

Cheers! Jacksonville bartender makes a splash in bourbon competition

Shannon Michelle, a bartender at Sidecar, Mover & Shaker in Jacksonville recently won a virtual bourbon competition.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shannon Michelle, who tends bar at Sidecar, is putting Jacksonville on the map within the bourbon world.

The popular bartender recently won a virtual bourbon competition hosted by Daviess County Bourbon.

Michelle’s winning cocktail, dubbed “From Florida, With Love,” scored her a $1,000 cash prize and a shout-out on the company’s Instagram account.

So what does victory taste like? Here’s how Michelle put it:

“My winning cocktail is a love letter to family vacations and road trips taking inspiration from another very southern tradition of putting roasted peanuts in a can of Coke (it’s a real thing, I promise).”

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 oz Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon (bourbon)
  • 1 oz Cajun Peanut Orgeat
  • 1 oz Cola reduction
  • .5oz Olorosso sherry
  • .5 oz Amaro
  • Cracker Jack and mini postcard garnish

DIRECTIONS:

  • In a blender, combine your Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon, cajun peanut orgeat, cola reduction, olorosso sherry, and amaro.
  • Take one small mixing tin full of pebble ice and add it to the blender.
  • Blend on low to medium-low speed until emulsified to a whipped and thick consistency.
  • Pour into a Julep tin.
  • Garnish with a few Cracker Jack pieces and a miniature Florida postcard/flag.

Sidecar, located in San Marco, is described as a “relaxed saloon with exposed-brick walls offering house cocktails, microbrews & a long whiskey list.”

If I could have garnished this with a Gator Paw, I would 🐊 ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ My winning cocktail, “From Florida, With Love”, is a love letter to family vacations and road trips taking inspiration from another very southern tradition of putting roasted peanuts in a can of Coke (it’s a real thing, I promise). Thank you Daviess County, Lux Row and Lush Life productions for affording me this opportunity to show you a little bit of me in these crazy times. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ FROM FLORIDA, WITH LOVE⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 1.5 oz Daviess County Bourbon Cabernet Sauvignon Finish⁣⁣ 1 oz Cajun Peanut Orgeat⁣⁣ 1 oz Cola Reduction⁣⁣ .5 oz Olorosso Sherry⁣⁣ .5 oz Amaro⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Blend that baby up and serve with some peanuts and Cracker Jacks 🍿⁣⁣

