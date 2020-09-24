Cheers! Jacksonville bartender makes a splash in bourbon competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shannon Michelle, who tends bar at Sidecar, is putting Jacksonville on the map within the bourbon world.
The popular bartender recently won a virtual bourbon competition hosted by Daviess County Bourbon.
Michelle’s winning cocktail, dubbed “From Florida, With Love,” scored her a $1,000 cash prize and a shout-out on the company’s Instagram account.
So what does victory taste like? Here’s how Michelle put it:
“My winning cocktail is a love letter to family vacations and road trips taking inspiration from another very southern tradition of putting roasted peanuts in a can of Coke (it’s a real thing, I promise).”
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 oz Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon (bourbon)
- 1 oz Cajun Peanut Orgeat
- 1 oz Cola reduction
- .5oz Olorosso sherry
- .5 oz Amaro
- Cracker Jack and mini postcard garnish
DIRECTIONS:
- In a blender, combine your Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon, cajun peanut orgeat, cola reduction, olorosso sherry, and amaro.
- Take one small mixing tin full of pebble ice and add it to the blender.
- Blend on low to medium-low speed until emulsified to a whipped and thick consistency.
- Pour into a Julep tin.
- Garnish with a few Cracker Jack pieces and a miniature Florida postcard/flag.
Sidecar, located in San Marco, is described as a “relaxed saloon with exposed-brick walls offering house cocktails, microbrews & a long whiskey list.”
