Cheers! Jacksonville bartender makes a splash in bourbon competition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shannon Michelle, who tends bar at Sidecar, is putting Jacksonville on the map within the bourbon world.

The popular bartender recently won a virtual bourbon competition hosted by Daviess County Bourbon.

Michelle’s winning cocktail, dubbed “From Florida, With Love,” scored her a $1,000 cash prize and a shout-out on the company’s Instagram account.

So what does victory taste like? Here’s how Michelle put it:

“My winning cocktail is a love letter to family vacations and road trips taking inspiration from another very southern tradition of putting roasted peanuts in a can of Coke (it’s a real thing, I promise).”

INGREDIENTS :

1.5 oz Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon ( bourbon )

1 oz Cajun Peanut Orgeat

1 oz Cola reduction

.5oz Olorosso sherry

.5 oz Amaro

Cracker Jack and mini postcard garnish

DIRECTIONS :

In a blender, combine your Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon, cajun peanut orgeat, cola reduction, olorosso sherry, and amaro.

Take one small mixing tin full of pebble ice and add it to the blender.

Blend on low to medium-low speed until emulsified to a whipped and thick consistency.

Pour into a Julep tin.

Garnish with a few Cracker Jack pieces and a miniature Florida postcard/flag.

Sidecar, located in San Marco, is described as a “relaxed saloon with exposed-brick walls offering house cocktails, microbrews & a long whiskey list.”