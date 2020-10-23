Harveys Supermarket, Winn-Dixie will host a COVD-19 safe Trick-or-Treat event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Halloween right around the corner, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are ready to share some candy!

Both Supermarkets will be hosting free trick-or-treat events next weekend.

Candy stations will be placed throughout the stores, which will be served safely by store associates wearing masks and gloves.

The Candy filled event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Costumes are encouraged, but not required. However, face masks are required for the health of customers and supermarket associates.

All Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores will be participating in the event.