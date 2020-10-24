Murray Hill-o-ween starts this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Hill is getting in the season amidst the pandemic. They are practicing social distancing and still getting spooky by decorating houses and admiring them from afar.

The fun starts Saturday, October 24th and goes through Saturday, October 31st. There will be a virtual map, voting, prizes and more!

Celebrations are looking a little different this year, but the neighborhood is still excited.

This is Murray Hill Preservation Association’s first ever Murray Hill-O-Ween Yard Decorating Contest. If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family that is social distanced and festive, drive, bike, or walk through Murray Hill to see all the creative decorations and vote for your favorites!