Help give Jacksonville shelters ‘Silent Night’ by fostering pet for holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s annual “Silent Night” program that aims to empty animal shelters for the holidays will soon be in full swing.

Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) are inviting everyone to foster a cat or dog. The goal is to empty the shelters by Christmas Eve.

Animal lovers can visit the two shelters Dec. 17-24 to be matched with and pick up a furry friend. Pets can be returned on Saturday, Dec. 26, or later for those who want to continue the sleepover fun.

While food and other pet care supplies will be provided, fosters are asked to bring a new or gently used leash, collar and carrier if possible.

Participants are encouraged to share their “paws-itive” experiences on social media using the hashtag #SilentNightJax.

ACPS is located at 2020 Forest St. and open Tuesday to Friday from noon - 7 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. (holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day).

The JHS facility, located at 8464 Beach Blvd., is open from noon - 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on weekends (closed Christmas Day). Visit coj.net/Pets or JaxHumane.org for more information. For questions, email JaxPets@coj.net

The Jacksonville Humane Society started the program in 2012 to give homeless dogs and cats the opportunity to spend the Christmas holiday with a foster family instead of in a kennel.