Holiday light displays you can see on a tank of gas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In this time of virtual school, work and meetings, here are some ideas for a festive one-tank trip to see lights, lots of twinkling holiday lights from the safety of your family vehicle.

The first time I took one of these lighted tours, I lived in Portland, Oregon. The venue was Portland International Raceway. With the help of skillful elves, the race track had undergone a winter transformation that turned it into a twinkling, flashing and glowing displays of holiday festiveness. Within the first mile of the drive, I was hooked. Music was piped in through the van’s speakers through a low frequency on-site radio station. The displays were spaced out along the track with plenty of strung lights between.

Here are some of the top holiday drive-thru displays close enough for a quick day trip or an evening out:

Jacksonville

With more than 300 reviews and 4.5 stars, Jax Illuminations is a local favorite. According to Jax Illuminations’ website, they have created a wonderful opportunity for families to create a new holiday tradition. Enjoy the magic of driving through a mile of holiday lights that are perfectly synchronized to holiday music. Go see a million brilliant LED lights that dance, twinkle and sparkle to some of your favorite holiday songs.

Another local favorite with more than 100 reviews and 4.8 stars is the Huffty Christmas Lights Display: Christmas On Crystal Springs is an animated Christmas light display located on a private residence in Jacksonville.

Orlando

Lake Nona Lights is located in the East Park Subdivision off of Narcoossee Rd. at 9800 Old Patina Way in the Lake Nona area near Orlando. The show runs from Thanksgiving through the New Year.

Daytona

My first trip through holiday lights was on a race track and your first trip can be on one too! This holiday season, the World Center of Racing is transformed for the fourth year in a row into a holiday wonderland with the Magic of Lights. Running daily from now through Jan. 2, this display offers a drive-thru spectacle featuring over one million lights at Daytona International Speedway. Magic of Lights is open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The best part is, some of the proceeds will benefit the AdventHealth Foundation in Flagler and Volusia counties.

The experience includes a drive behind the Ticket and Tours building, through the state-of-the-art motorsports facility and wraps up in the Midway display area outside the facility. The Magic of Lights entrance is located at the intersection of International Speedway and Bill France boulevards.

These are just a few of the dozens of displays within a tank trip away that will have you singing fa, la, la, la, la through the New Year.