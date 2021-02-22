8 powerful quotes for Black History Month

Knowledge is power, and reading is an influential means for learning, so here are eight quotes from Black scholars to keep you in tune for Black History Month.

Black History Month is a federally established tradition to commemorate the value of African-Americans and their contributions, further described as a tribute to generations of African-Americans who’ve struggled through adversity to achieve full citizenship in American society.

“Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” -- Harriet Tubman

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

"Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." -- Maya Angelou

"Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today." -- Malcolm X

Ad

“When they go low, we go high.” -- Michelle Obama

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It is not our differences that divide us. It is our inability to recognize, accept and celebrate those differences." -- Audre Lorde

"Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." - Barack Obama

Throughout Black History Month, educational spaces across the nation take time to teach and celebrate Black history, a history that continues to unfold.