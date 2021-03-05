Whiskers & Waves free adoption event in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville’s Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) is holding its second annual “Whiskers and Waves” adoption event on March 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Latham Plaza in Jacksonville Beach.

Dogs and cats will be available for adoption free-of-charge thanks to a sponsorship from the Petco Foundation.

“We are excited to find forever homes for pets at this fun event at the beach,” ACPS Division Chief Jennifer Walter said. “Our shelter is located in the Brooklyn area of Riverside, so many adopters from the beaches do not get the opportunity to see the wide variety of loving pets we have for adoption at ACPS.”

Other pet adoption agencies participating in the event include:

Jacksonville Humane Society

Jacksonville Beach Animal Control

Neptune Beach Animal Control

Atlantic Beach Animal Control

Vendors and food trucks will be on site for the event, including:

About Time Creamery

Central Bark

Chubby Burrito

Friends of Jacksonville Animals

Pet Wants

CBD Vet

Yum Yum

Pet Supermarket

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

“This is a great opportunity to meet your new best friend since a variety of pet adoption agencies will be showcasing adoptable pets. Thanks to the Petco Foundation, adoptions are free, so this is an ideal time to find that perfect furry companion,” said Walter.