PHOTOS: Show us how you’re celebrating Easter

woodalady: Here are some of my Easter eggs paintings my favorite news channel WJXT 4 and a few super hero's Spiderman, Caption America, Batman, Superman, and my funny face Incredible Hulk painted by Angela Happy Easter News4Jax

We want to see how you’re celebrating Easter.

We’ve created a slideshow of photos from SnapJax that you can go through above. You can also click here to view the gallery.

To share your pictures with us, upload them to SnapJax and select the “Easter” category from the menu.