St. Augustine hosts recycling event for Earth Day

The city of St. Augustine will host a special, free community recycle event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 23, at the Solid Waste Facility, 601 Riberia Street.

In celebration of this year’s Earth Day theme, ‘Restore Our Earth’, St. Augustine ity is offering an opportunity for the community to shred documents (five-box limit per resident), recycle outdated or broken electronic devices and dispose of used cooking oil. You can watch as your documents are shredded on-site. No TVs, hazardous waste, or motor oil will be accepted.

“As a community, it is so important to take steps together to ‘restore our Earth,’” said Glabra Skipp, the city’s environmental program coordinator. “As a coastal community, we have even more responsibility to keep our local ecosystem thriving, and this can be accomplished by properly recycling waste, as well as doing what we can to maintain the city’s wastewater system.”

Did you know that improperly disposing of fats, oils and grease down the drain can clog pipes and cause sewage backups in your home or in the public sewer system? While waiting for the April recycling event, remember to pour small quantities of fats, oils, and grease into a heat-safe container, cool it or freeze it, then seal and set it aside so it can be easily saved and safely transported for disposal delivery. This includes any used cooking oil, such as vegetable oil, peanut oil, canola oil, deep-fryer oil, etc. Using a heat-safe container will avoid any mishaps with the container melting or shattering.

And what about those old electronics? Outdated and broken “E-waste” (electronic devices) such as computers, printers, laptops, and cell phones are accepted, as well.

Among the items accepted:

· Laptops

· Complete PC

· Towers

· Hard Drives

· Memory Chips

· CD Drives

· Power Supplies · Phone Chargers

· Cell Phones

· House Batteries

· Tool Batteries

· Car Batteries

· iPad & Tablets

· Digital Cameras · Stereos

· Scanners

· Printers

· Copiers

· VCR/DVD Players

· Power Cords

· Christmas Lights

MORE ONLINE: CityStAug.com/recycle

Throughout the year, the city of St. Augustine accepts recyclable materials daily during regular business hours. You may take e-waste to the Solid Waste Facility at 601 Riberia St. and cooking oil to the Wastewater Treatment Plant, located next door at 501 Riberia St.

For more information, contact Skipp at envirocomp@citystaug.com or 904-825-1055, or Olivia Smith, recycling coordinator, at solidwaste@citystaug.com or 904-825-1049, ext. 2.