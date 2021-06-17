In your words: Here’s what you said Juneteenth means to you

“I’m from Denton, Texas. I was born there, and didn’t move to Michigan until I was 33 years old. When I asked people from Michigan, ‘Where (are) the Juneteenth parties?,’ they would look at me and say, ‘What’s that?’ ... I believe Mount Clemens, Michigan was the first city to start celebrating it here. I attended their event -- it was nice. This holiday means everything to me. It’s the most celebrated holiday in Texas. It’s the premier destination for cultural food, fun and fellowship for the entire family. (There are) events for the kids, talent shows, dance contests, Gospel choirs, live bands, food booths with soul food, BBQ contests and parties all week, all over the city. ... Many people just drive their cars around the celebration and people-watch. There are so many parties, you didn’t know which one to attend. I always participated in the big parade we had every year. ... It’s a time to release and rejoice your freedom, and recognize all who devoted so much time, blood, sweat (and) tears so we could live freely. Juneteenth means the world to me. It’s a chance to see all of your family and friends who moved to other states. Almost everyone comes home during that week to celebrate the many festivities. If y’all ever get a chance to attend this celebration in most cities and towns in Texas, you would have a blast. Thank y’all for asking and recognizing this celebration.” -- Robert in New Haven, Michigan