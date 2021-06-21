Extend the cool: How to keep your A/C unit running longer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With temperatures hovering in the 90s each day, we all want to stay cool inside. And repair companies stay busy all summer keeping our air conditioners working.

Southside resident James Bosler said he can’t stand the heat.

“I’m kind of a person who loves air conditioning. If it went off in the middle of the night, I would have to check into a hotel. I mean it,” Bosler told News4Jax as air conditioner repairman conducted a six-month inspection of Bosler’s unit. “The air conditioning is probably one of the most important things in this house, besides my wife.”

We asked Tim Wood, director of marketing and sales for Snyder Heating and Air Conditioning, what our viewers can do to extend the life of their home air conditioners.

Change the air filter regularly

“That is actually the single biggest thing that a homeowner can do for their system, whether you know anything about your air conditioner or not, is change the filter. It’s essentially the lungs of the a/c system,” explained Wood.

The filter is located in the air handler. Wood said it only takes about 5 seconds to change and said before switching it out with a new one, you should turn off the a/c first. Filters vary in thickness and each indicates how long it lasts. You may not need to replace it for six months, but others may require a more frequent change.

Clean drain pan and drain line

As part of a semi-annual maintenance process, Snyder Heating and Air conditioning also cleans the drain pan and drain line of your a/c unit, which Wood recommends to any homeowner who wants to extend the life of their a/c unit. The drain pan can be found in the air handler. The drain line runs from the air handler to the outside unit, called the condenser. It is usually a PVC pipe.

“The drain line is where all of the moisture evaporates and runs to the outside valve,” Wood said.

Newer homes should have a flow switch attached that automatically shuts off the a/c if the pan or drain line gets clogged to prevent any damage to the unit. Some air handlers are in the attic, which means a clog can lead to a leak in your ceiling. This is another reason why preventing clogs is important.

Wood suggests using white vinegar to clean the drain pan and the drain line. You can pour it in the line, and use a toothbrush to scrub the pan.

Avoid landscaping mistakes

In an effort to “hide” condensers around homes, some homeowners plant trees or shrubbery around them. Be careful. These can prevent airflow to the unit and cause it to shut down. “As the condenser fan dispels off the hot air from the house, it is pulling cool air into it to cool off the condenser,” Wood explained. “it is very important to keep the area clear to keep the pressure down.”

There is also a suction line that extends out of the condenser and into the house. It is usually wrapped in black foam to protect it from temperature changes. The line is usually made of copper. Wood said he has seen many of them broken by landscapers who accidentally hit them with an edger. That’s at least a $750 repair.

Something else to remind your landscaper, the drain line is usually on the ground near the condenser. Mulch or grass can prevent it from clearing and cause a clog.

“You don’t realize it until there’s a clog,” Wood explained about the importance of checking what’s around the line to make sure it is clear.

Save money on your a/c bill

Wood said JEA and FPL both suggest setting your thermostat to 78 degrees during the day when you’re not home.

“A lot of people somehow have the notion, I’m going to work for 11 hours, I’m not going to be home so they turn it off,” he said.

Wood said by the time they get home, everything inside is hot. The walls, the floor and it can take much longer to cool down your home than if you had just set the thermostat at 78 degrees.

“I’ve seen candles that have melted when someone turned off the a/c in their home,” said Wood.