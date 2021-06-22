Farmers Markets, Photo ops, 904 Pop Up: Here are the events happening this weekend

Did we miss a big event? Please email CLuter@wjxt.com to get the event added to the list

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Need plans this weekend?

Festivals, farmers markets and Pride events are happening all over Northeast Florida.

News4Jax has compiled a list of events we think you might want to check out this weekend:

Saturday, June 26. A new business featuring interactive photo-op exhibits is coming to Jacksonville!

Selfie Wrld Jacksonville is holding its grand opening this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“Welcome to the #1 trending selfie museum in the WRLD,” the website said. “Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind. Bring your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, and unleash your inner child!”

Click here for more information. Location: 11112 San Jose Blvd, Suite 25Jacksonville, Florida 32223

Saturday, June 26 at 12 p.m. Duval County Queer Pride will hold a festival at Brick & Beam in Historic Springfield.

Ad

The festival will include live entertainment, vendors and speakers that highlight the queer community of Jacksonville. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15. Duval County Queer Pride aims to create inclusive and ethical programming for the growing LGBTQ+ population in Jacksonville.

Click here to purchase tickets or donate to this event.

Duval County Queer Pride

Saturday, June 26 in downtown Fernandina from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine.

The fourth Saturday of the month and means the Fernandina Beach Arts Market will be open adjacent to the weekly, downtown farmers market located on North Seventh Street. This event is free.

Ad

“You will find paintings, stained glass, ice-dyed apparel, hand crafted women’s and children’s clothing,” a release said. “There will be fine and whimsical jewelry, woodworking, unique boxes, glassware, decorated cups, cork wallets, doormats, and more. Meet the artists behind these creative pieces as everything in the Arts Market is handmade, handcrafted and original.”

There will be around 40 tents where you can select fresh, seasonal produce directly from the farmers, wild-caught shrimp from the shrimper, and beef, pork and chicken from the rancher who raises the food for your family’s table.

There will also be live music provided by, “Light the Moon ” Pets are welcome.

Fernandina's Arts and Farmers Markets open Saturday

Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Jacksonville’s largest curated pop-up event returns at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach.

The event will feature more than 200 local businesses and 15 food trucks. This event is free and pet-friendly.

Ad

The event is for all ages and is rain or shine.

Click here for more information.

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. under the Fuller Warren Bridge.

Produced by Riverside Avondale Preservation, Inc., the Riverside Arts Market is a weekly market hosted on Saturdays rain or shine.

RAM features a variety of small businesses from farmers to artists to makers and bakers. Under the Fuller Warren Bridge, you’ll find a family-friendly event that attracts 4,000+ visitors every Saturday. The riverfront amphitheater seats 350 people and features hours of live music. (Visit Jacksonville)

Ad

Click here for more information.

Saturday, June 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Museum of Science and History (MOSH) at 1025 Museum Cir.

Are you ready to learn? The Lost World of Dragons at MOSH explores the histories of these legendary beasts and the cultures that celebrate them.

“This unique exhibition features life-size animatronic dragons with realistic movements and sound, as well as interactive displays that take guests through the stories of dragons throughout history,” MOSH said.

This exhibit will be at MOSH until Sept. 6.

Click here for more information and/or tickets.

Saturday, June 26 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

House of Prism presents St. Augustine’s Pride Disco Dance Party at Push Push Hair Salon’s outdoor patio on June 26th from 5:30-9:30pm!

Ad

There will be a DJ spinning disco tracks “as we celebrate and vibe to LGBTQIA+ pride in the ancient city!” the event said.

All proceeds from this 21+ event will help local St. Augustine LGBTQIA+ teens and youth.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting the store at houseofprism.org.

Tickets are $15 and includes free entertainment, beer, and food. It is highly suggested you purchase your tickets in advance as space is limited.

Ad

Push Push Hair Salon’s address is 2820 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine, FL 32084.

Sunday, June 27 at 4:00 p.m. The Closet Jax is an exclusive entertainment venue for the mature LGBTQ+ crowd and our Allies.

This is a safe and fun place where like-minded come together to enjoy live music, poetry, dance and so much more.

Location: JC Restaurant and Supper Club, 2111 University Blvd. North, Jacksonville, FL 32211

Click here to purchase tickets. Click here for more information.\