R-rated ‘Cirque Alcatraz’ escaping to Orange Park for 10 shows

Ages 13-17 welcome at parent’s discretion

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Get ready for mystery, theatrics, acrobatics and more!

A new prison-themed circus is coming to Clay County in July and August at 1910 Wells Rd. at the Orange Park Mall near the JCPenney’s parking lot.

“Take a step back in time and space to when Alcatraz was the most feared prison in existence, where the most dangerous and notorious criminals were kept,” the website said.

The show is rated ‘R’ and requires you to be at least 17 with a valid photo ID. Ages 13 and up and are welcome, but admission is up to parents’ discretion. Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.

Under the White & Blue Big Top Tent:

  • July 29 – Thursday: 7:30pm
  • July 30 – Friday: 7:30pm
  • July 31 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
  • Aug 1 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm
  • Aug 2 – Monday: 7:30pm
  • Aug 4 – Wednesday: 7:30pm
  • Aug 5 – Thursday: 7:30pm
  • Aug 6 – Friday: 7:30pm
  • Aug 7 – Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm
  • Aug 8 – Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

