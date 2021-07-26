R-rated ‘Cirque Alcatraz’ escaping to Orange Park for 10 shows

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Get ready for mystery, theatrics, acrobatics and more!

A new prison-themed circus is coming to Clay County in July and August at 1910 Wells Rd. at the Orange Park Mall near the JCPenney’s parking lot.

“Take a step back in time and space to when Alcatraz was the most feared prison in existence, where the most dangerous and notorious criminals were kept,” the website said.

The show is rated ‘R’ and requires you to be at least 17 with a valid photo ID. Ages 13 and up and are welcome, but admission is up to parents’ discretion. Ticket prices range from $20 to $50.

