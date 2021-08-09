Own a piece of Southbank history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – River City Brewing Company shut its doors last month after 27 years. Now you can own a piece of the iconic Southbank staple.

Eco Relics, which preserves hundreds of years of history from around the world, just added items from the River City Brewing Company.

People are buying into the nostalgia.

“We actually last Friday sold a table to a couple who went on their first date at River City Brewing Company and now it’s going to be their breakfast table from them and their kids,” said Ed Cotton, Eco Relics manager.

Nearly 100 items from River City Brewing Company were collected through an auction including a spiral staircase, personal bathtub, tables, barrels and much more.

These items are now up for grabs at Eco Relics.

“I just can’t stress enough how beautiful that place was when the sun came down and started bouncing off the river and coming in through those windows. Just outstanding views of Downtown Jacksonville. I think that like I said there’s a civic pride, people that love Jacksonville kind of want to keep a little piece of it in their hearts,” Cotton said.

Ad

Connecting people with sentimental items from the past, this sale has gotten a lot of buzz. So much buzz that it’s attracted more people than any previous one sale. It’s even surpassed the excitement when the company sold items from the Jacksonville Landing.

“That’s part of what Eco Relics is about is making sure that things that people may care about and may not have access to don’t just get chucked into a landfill. That they get an opportunity to repurpose them or reuse them in some fashion that’s important to them,” Cotton said.

You’ll have to act fast. These items won’t be at Eco Relics for long. Find more at http://ecorelics.com.

Eco Relics is committed to reducing waste, repurposing supplies and providing reclaimed and discount building materials to our community.