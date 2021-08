Kids and adults in wheelchairs now have a new set of costumes that are available from Disney.

The adaptive, sensory-friendly costumes feature favorites from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

New items include a Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Adaptive Costume, a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume, and a Star Wars: The Mandalorian Wheelchair Cover Set.

Photo: Disney's new Star Wars: The Mandalorian Adaptive Costume and Wheelchair Cover Set.

