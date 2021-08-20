Venus Williams to speak at Night of Hope in Jacksonville

FILE - Venus Williams arrives on court for the women's singles second round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday June 30, 2021. Williams will be back at the U.S. Open after being given a wild card Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 into the Grand Slam tournament. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, file)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation (MWYF) announced that Venus Williams will be the special guest at the virtual Merrill Lynch Night of Hope.

The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation is an after-school and summer youth development program in Jacksonville’s Urban Core that promotes academic achievement and positive life skills.

Venus will join the event for a live Q&A, answering questions and comments from viewers. The event will be held on Thursday, October 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Facebook Live.

Throughout her career, Venus has become one of the most successful tennis players in history and along with her sister, Serena, transformed the sport. She is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and has won 23 Grand Slam finals. When she ranked World No. 1 in 2002, she became the first African American woman to hold that position.

The funds raised from this event will go directly towards the continuation of MWYF’s youth development services including our after-school and summer programs for at-risk youth.

Having a Facebook account is not required to view the event