We’re thrilled to death! Spirit Halloween opens Jacksonville locations on Friday

The fun type of masks are back! 🎃

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Halloween lovers, are you ready for your blood to run cold? Then there’s not a ghost of a chance you’ll want to miss this update!

Three Spirit Halloween locations will be opening on Friday for frightful fiends to get into the spooky spirit.

It may only be August, but Halloween enthusiasts are already preparing for the eve of All Saints’ Day.

Spirit Halloween stores are officially open for visitors to shop for Halloween costumes, decorations, animatronics, games, accessories and more!

Big themes this year include Friday the 13th, Beetlejuice, IT, Space Jam, Clowns, Hocus Pocus and more.

The Jacksonville locations now open are: Spirit Halloween in Mandarin (10601 San Jose Blvd), Spirit Halloween in Riverplace (11117 San Jose Blvd) and Spirit Halloween in Jacksonville Beach (3818 3rd St S).

More locations are set to open next week. Click here to find a Spirit Halloween store near you.

P.S. There are only 72 days until Halloween!

