World Wide Web turns 30: All the things you might not have known about this impactful creation

Can you imagine what life would be like without the World Wide Web?

More importantly, can you imagine how many facets of life and society have changed as a result of the World Wide Web?

Before Aug. 23, 1991, there probably wasn’t much thought given to that first question.

But ever since, the answers to the second question are seemingly endless.

Thirty years ago, the World Wide Web was made available to the public, and, needless to say, the world hasn’t been the same.

Who invented the World Wide Web?

It was invented by a computer scientist from the England named Tim Berners-Lee, who actually invented it in 1989 as a way for scientists to share data from experiments, according to the BBC.

It was a way to send data without having to switch computers, and to create common language where hyperlinks could be opened from various networks, the website The Evening Standard reported.

Ad

Two years after the World Wide Web was created by Berners-Lee for a lab he was working at in Switzerland, it went public.

Is the World Wide Web the same thing as the internet?

Actually, it is not. The internet was a concept thought of long before the World Wide Web, and it is a network of computers all over the world connected together.

The World Wide Web is a collection of web pages found on the network of computers known as the internet.

Interesting facts you might not have known

Did you know these facts about the World Wide Web?

What are the most-viewed websites today?

As of June 2021, here were the most-viewed websites based on monthly views, according to Statista.