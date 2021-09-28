Remote work: How to get a promotion from home

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since the pandemic, the number of home-based workers has surged. A new study revealed that by 2025, more than 36 million Americans will be working remotely.

A new Upwork’s survey revealed remote workers are 35% to 40% more productive than their in-office counterparts.

Survey after survey also shows Americans like working remotely. In one recent study, 27% of employees said they’d take a 10-20% pay cut to work from home!

But how do employees shine when they’re not in the office?

During virtual meetings, keep your camera on and lean in a little more to show you’re focused. Stay present in all meetings, ask questions and comment when appropriate.

“It’s been more efficient for folks to be able to get up and work directly rather than having to get frazzled by a long commute,” said Joel Garris, president and CEO of Nelson Financial.

Designate a specific workspace that’s free of distractions. A good rule of thumb is to wear attire that would be appropriate if your boss would need you on video right away. One of the most important things for parents, make childcare arrangements.

Garris explains that “it’s easy to get distracted.”

Other tips: Do attend any face-to-face networking opportunities whenever possible to foster strong relationships with your colleagues and ask for more responsibility and do volunteer for new tasks outside your job description to give you an edge.

Other good ideas: seek out a mentor within your company, schedule regular face-to-face meetings and don’t skip any meetings. Treat them as important as your best client.