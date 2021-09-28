Using garden to connect students to nature and the arts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Squad Goals Teen Studio is a new program in the St. Nicholas area that includes garden space and a calming environment for students to connect with nature and the arts.

Ten spots are open for enrollment with The Performers Academy’s free after-school program for teenagers ages 14 to 19. It runs Monday-Friday from 2:30-6 p.m.

Students will get hands-on experience in fashion design, lyricism, theater, visual and recording arts, music, dance, and songwriting. They will also create a short film.

“At a time when teen suicide and violence are simultaneously on the rise, TPA offers a free after-school initiative that interrupts cycles of trauma through performing arts,” executive director and art influencer Ebony Payne-English said.

The program begins Oct. 4 at the studio at 3674 Beach Boulevard but students have to enroll by Friday. For more information, please visit www.jaxtpa.org.