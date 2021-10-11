Tell us your story for National Coming Out Day

This story is a part of our "Something Good" series, which is designed to remind you of all the goodness in the world: the moments that can make you smile, feel warm inside and applaud humanity.

Monday marks National Coming Out Day, and for many LGBTQ+ Americans, there are many reasons to celebrate their Pride.

National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for 33 years now, and it’s an important reminder about just how far the queer community has come since earlier times. There was an entire generation of LGBTQ Americans who had to live inside the closet because of laws and discrimination.

While there are still battles that need to be fought every day so that each person in the LGBTQ+ community can all have the same rights as everyone else, there is also a lot to be celebrated in 2021.

So, if you’re proud to be out and want it to shout it from the rooftops, tell us about it below!

Submit a photo, and tell us about your Pride. You can also share your coming out story, if you feel open to that. If you have advice for people still in the closet struggling with their identity, maybe offer some wisdom -- and tell us how your life has improved since coming out.

