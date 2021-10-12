Brace yourselves: 13 of the cutest-ever baby, toddler costumes for Halloween

When it comes to parenting a baby or a toddler, there’s no denying a lot of hard work is involved. But then you get some rewards, too: the cuddles. The first time they say, “I love you!” And of course, watching them crawl or waddle around dressed as something silly for Halloween.

Your child will only be this little once -- not to mention, unable to weigh in! -- so, we say you have to take advantage of these first few Halloweens, and do it up right when it comes to the costume.

Here are some ideas, all of which are available on Amazon.

1. Elvis

How about the King? Look at this onesie and tell me you’ve seen something cuter. Yes, the hat and the booties are included, and we think your baby would be the absolute funniest in this little getup.

2. An astronaut

Oh my goodness. What a perfect costume -- regardless of whether you have a girl or a boy, or what size your child is, or what color you’d like to choose. So many options! Plus, it’s aspirational, in a way. What if your kid grows up to work for NASA? You can take full credit for planting the idea!

3. An octopus

Check out how silly and ridiculous this octopus costume is. Plus, if you live in a city or state where it’s possible that there’s a chill in the air on Halloween night, this looks warm, too. Can’t go wrong!

4. A gnome

Goodness gracious. The oversized ears, hat and beard? You could win a costume contest if you put your little one in this suit! Also, if you’re like me, I’d definitely reuse this around Christmas time -- if for no other reasons than it’s super funny, and it provides a fantastic photo opportunity. A gnome is close enough to an elf, don’t you think? Santa’s little helper!

5. A Tootsie Roll

If this doesn’t scream “infant costume,” I’m not sure what does. Your baby won’t pull at any loose ends or fight with any fancy costume pieces -- because this looks just like a cozy sleep sack or swaddle. It’s simple, it’s adorable, and it’ll make you wanna gobble up your baby’s cheeks even more so than usual. (No embeddable photo was available).

6. A peacock

This baby shown in the photo looks so silly, in the best way possible. The costume is over the top, memorable and would likely make for some epic photos. Plus, I’m all in favor of a costume that you can use more than once. If you go on to have more kids, this is definitely worth saving as a hand-me-down.

7. Dopey (from ‘Snow White’)

I feel like this hits a lot of the same “gnome costume” notes -- silly, adorable; this time, Disney-inspired ... what’s not to love?

8. Princess Leia

Any “Star Wars” fans in the building? We’re exploding over the sweetness of this Princess Leia costume. It looks so cozy, and the “hair” is hilarious. Plus, it’ll go great with our next suggestion ...

9. Yoda

Does your toddler have a sibling? How about a toddler Leia and a baby Yoda? Now that’s how you rock coordinating costumes. May the force be with you!

10. Doc McStuffins

Similar to the astronaut costume, dressing up as Doc McStuffins is pretty wholesome and educational. (She’s a doctor for broken toys and animals, for those of you who are unaware). This costume includes everything you see in the photo -- except for the shoes, but right down to the cute bow headband. Sizes start at 3T and go up from there.

11. Olaf

We try not to do a ton of TV or movies in our house, and I’m not even into clothing that depicts characters. But we do get down on some “Frozen,” which seems to be a pretty universally loved movie. Rather than going for a more obvious Anna or Elsa costume, why not choose Olaf? This costume appears to be really high quality, and it was made by Disney, so that makes sense. I don’t know any toddler who’d turn down the chance to dress up as Olaf.

12. Dory

Along the same lines as Olaf, Dory seems to be another toddler favorite. This costume looks well-made, adorable and re-useable. You might have “just keep swimming” stuck in your head on Halloween as you’re trick-or-treating, but that seems par for the course.

13. Jack-Jack (from ‘The Incredibles’)

I’m obsessed with this costume. Dressing up a baby, as a baby? It just makes sense. A dinosaur? You can do that next year. A princess? Maybe when she’s 5. But a baby … the time is now!

