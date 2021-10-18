‘MasterChef Live!’ is headed to Jacksonville on Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Something tasty is heading your way!

MasterChef Live is coming to Jacksonville. The event will take place at the Florida Theatre on October 23 at 7 p.m.

The high-energy, interactive show featured live cooking demonstrations and competitions with chefs of all ages.

“The family-friendly show will feature head-to-head cooking demonstrations and fun (sometimes messy!) challenges with MasterChef Junior Season 6 Fan Favorite Mikey, MasterChef Junior Season 7 Contestant Malia and MasterChef Season 9 Winner Gerron Hurt,” a release said.

Ticket prices start at $29.50.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

**All tickets for the original performances on March 27, October 23, 2020 and April 17, 2021 will be honored on the new date of October 21, 2021, so patrons should hold on to their tickets.**