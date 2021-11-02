He’s back! Santa returns to Jacksonville-area Simon Properties for the Holidays

Santa and Families Pose for Memorable Photos at a Simon Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Santa is back and he’s bringing joy to children in northeast Florida.

Santa is coming soon to Jacksonville-area Simon properties for photos and visits and will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at The Avenues; and Saturday, Nov. 13 at St. Johns Town Center.

Area residents are invited to come early and capture the tradition of photos with Santa through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

The Avenues and St. Johns Town Center will also host a series of special Santa events this holiday season including:

The Avenues:

Pet Photos: Sunday, Nov.21 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

St. Johns Town Center:

Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Things to know before you go: