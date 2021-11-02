70º
He’s back! Santa returns to Jacksonville-area Simon Properties for the Holidays

Santa Claus is coming to town! 🎅

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Santa and Families Pose for Memorable Photos at a Simon Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Santa is back and he’s bringing joy to children in northeast Florida.

Santa is coming soon to Jacksonville-area Simon properties for photos and visits and will be available beginning Friday, Nov. 12 at The Avenues; and Saturday, Nov. 13 at St. Johns Town Center.

Area residents are invited to come early and capture the tradition of photos with Santa through Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

The Avenues and St. Johns Town Center will also host a series of special Santa events this holiday season including:

The Avenues:

  • Pet Photos: Sunday, Nov.21 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

St. Johns Town Center:

  • Caring Santa: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Things to know before you go:

  • Reservations are encouraged. Make reservations early
  • Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance
  • Santa’s helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

