These videos show just how chaotic Astroworld was over the weekend

In case you haven’t heard, there was a tragedy at the Astroworld music festival in Houston over the weekend that resulted in the deaths of eight people, with many others injured.

The festival was founded by rapper Travis Scott and the incident happened during his headlining set Friday night.

According to reports, the incident took place when attendees starting to surge toward the front of the stage. The crowds became so tight that people were crushed and unable to escape from the number of bodies.

Videos have emerged on social media, showing the overcrowding situation -- with people almost on top of each other because there was no room to move. You can see security guards trying to lift people out of the crowd who were unconscious, and people bumping into each other.

The dangerous crowds even started earlier in the day when fans were seen running through a security line and knocking down barriers.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night,” Travis Scott said in a post on Nov. 6. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at AstroWorld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they look into the tragic loss of life.”

Warning: The videos below are graphic and contain explicit language. They may be disturbing, so watch at your own discretion.

