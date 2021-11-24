Avoid these holiday scams on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As shoppers prepare to save money this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, scammers are also at the ready.

News4Jax Consumer Investigator reveals the biggest scams of the season and how to protect your personal information and wallet.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are already here, whether you can believe it or not, and your email is probably filling up fast with deals. While most are legitimate, scammers are hoping you click on the wrong one.

“Online shopping scams are our number one scam reported right now,” Tom Stephens, Northeast Florida Better Business Bureau President, said.

Stephens said scammers are targeting online shoppers more this year than ever.

“And that’s probably due to supply chain issues, companies can’t get products on their shelves, so people are desperately looking for things anywhere they can find it.”

Stephens said they’ve already received reports of websites such as “Daisy Elinor” and “Lumeball” claiming to be legitimate, but have turned out to be a scam.

This is why Stephens said it’s so important to be careful of what website or email you’re clicking on.

Obvious scams will say things such as, “your amazon account has been suspended.” Be sure to hover over the email address. If it doesn’t look legitimate, don’t click or download anything.

Another tip: Use your credit card when checking out.

“When you are ready to check out, skip the debit card and use a credit card, it offers way more protections in case something goes wrong, and if someone tells you to pay with a gift card it is more than likely a scam.”