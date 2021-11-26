Jacksonville Humane Society offers free adoptions for Black Friday weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a new family member home for the holidays!

Beginning on Black Friday, Nov. 26, all adoptions at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) will be free.

This free adoption special will last through Sunday, Nov. 29.

Hours of adoption at JHS will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Hundreds of eligible dogs and cats will be available at the JHS Adoption, Education & Pet Help Center at 8464 Beach Blvd.

“Black Friday is all about savings,” Denise Deisler, CEO of JHS, said. “Why not save a life this season instead? The holidays are a great time to add a new member to the family!”

Those interested in viewing JHS’ adoptable pets prior to Black Friday can click here. Visitors can also help the pets in our community by bringing a bag of dog or cat food as a donation.

Visitors are asked to wear masks inside the building.

Ad

For any questions about JHS’ Black Friday free adoption special, please visit www. jaxhumane.org or call 904-724-8766. Additional fees may apply.