Historic event: Palm Coast to host largest boat parade on record

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An unprecedented 66 boats are registered to participate in The 2021 Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade on December 18 at 6 p.m.

Presented by the Palm Coast Yacht Club, the parade is recognized as the largest boat parade of any kind in Central Florida.

Organizers believe it to be the largest community boat parade in the entire state.

Registrations are still coming in for the parade, which will be dedicated to the memory of the Honorable Jon Netts, who died in 2021. Netts served as the city’s second mayor for two terms.

For the third year, the parade will be broadcast live by KOOL-FM, 100.9, starting at 6 p.m. The broadcast, from Canopy Walk Park, will be co-hosted by Palm Coast’s own Priscilla Netts, “The Queen of Jazz” Linda Cole, and Flagler Broadcasting General Manager David Ayers.

Parking is available at Waterfront Park which will be open for spectators and near European Village for viewing along St. Joe’s Walkway and Canopy Walk.

The Parade will be escorted by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, TowBoat US, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Departing from the Cimmaron Basin, the Parade will pass the Tidelands, Marina Cove, the Hammock, Yacht Harbor Village, and the Palm Coast Legacy Vacation Resort. It will then proceed under the Hammock Dunes Bridge along St. Joe’s Walkway and Canopy Walk, pass by Island Estates, Waterfront Park, and Grand Haven before dispersing at the Clubhouse Waterway.

Required registration for boaters is free. Registration forms and details about the Parade are also available at the Palm Coast Yacht Club website here and on Facebook.

Official notice of any change to the Parade status will be posted on the Palm Coast Yacht Club website by 4 p.m. on December 18.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club inaugurated the popular city tradition in 1985 and has sponsored the official Parade every year since except 2020. The Club offers a wide variety of social activities for boaters and non-boaters alike. The Club was established in 1979 and welcomes new members every month.

Click here for more information.