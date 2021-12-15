74º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Features

Florida photographer captures dolphins drop in with young surfer

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Tags: Dolphin, Surfer, Shelley Lynch Photography
Photo: Shelley Lynch Photography

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

A Florida photographer captured a sequence of photos showing dolphins playing and eating near a young surfer on New Smyrna Beach Sunday at sunrise.

Shelley Lynch, who is known for photographing dolphins in the area, said it happened half a mile from the jetty.

“I watched a pod of dolphins feeding to my left just passed the waves as the sun was coming up. As soon as this young surfer was in the water, the dolphins came right over to say hello and play in the waves with him. I was so excited to see him surrounded!” Lynch wrote.

Photo: Shelley Lynch Photography

The photos show just how shocking it was for the surfer, in a moment he will now remember for the rest of his life.

Photo: Shelley Lynch Photography

Lynch said the photos will be gifted to the surfer for Christmas.

Click here to visit Shelley Lynch Photography.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email