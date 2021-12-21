Last weekend to watch Basilica Light Show in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The last weekend to watch Christmas in the Cathedral District: Let There Be Light is Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 23 – 26, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free event will light up the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception with incredible light and sound art installation with music from the Jacksonville Symphony and the Children’s Choir.

The presentation will repeat every 15 minutes.

The Lighting of the Basilica is presented by Sight and Sound with special thanks to the Castano Group.

Location: 121 Duval St. Click here for more information.

Friday, Dec. 24, the Lighting of the Basilica will be delayed by 1 hour for Christmas Eve Services. The show will begin at 7 pm and run to 10 pm. Thank you for your understanding. *Please note if it is raining they will not be able to do the light show but will be open the next scheduled evening.

