14-year-old conquers state championship dream as youngest Black QB to bring title home to Duval

14-year-old Colin Hurley is the starting quarterback for Trinity Christian Academy's varsity football team. He led his team to victory for the 2021 state championships, now he is hoping to make an impact on football in more ways than one.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Right now, there are fewer than 10 starting Black quarterbacks in the NFL. But we are seeing more diversity in the next generation of athletes.

One local quarterback is changing the game right here in the River City.

Colin Hurley is a Miami Native but now, he leads a local championship-winning team.

And he’s hoping to make an impact on football in more ways than one.

“He’s a 14-year-old body with a 25-year-old mind,” said Verlon Dorminey, head coach of the Trinity Chrisitan Academy varsity football team.

Standing at 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds, 14-year-old Colin Hurley is the starting quarterback for Trinity Christian Academy’s varsity team.

He led the Conquerors to the 2021 state championship, making him the youngest African American quarterback in Duval County to win it all.

“I honestly didn’t even look at it that way, going into the game. I just went out there, led my team to a state championship victory and then just kept getting better week by week during the season,” Hurley said.

Dorminey, who has led the Conquerors for 31 years and to nine state titles, said winning a title with such a young quarterback is not common.

Two of Trinity’s titles have come with Hurley on the team.

“For him to be 14 years old and leading a locker room full of guys that’s 18 that’s four years older than him, I mean that don’t happen that often,” offensive coordinator Gerard Ross said. “You know very rarely in Florida does any kid that’s 14, 15 years old take on the starting QB role and help lead a team to a state championship, playing against great competition.”

There is no doubt that Hurley is a dynamic leader, but also the true definition of a student-athlete.

“I have a 4.0 GPA right now,” said Hurley.

As a ninth-grader, he’s already received 12 Division I offers and is currently the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the country for the class of 2025.

“His future’s so bright, he’s got to wear shades. That’s him,” said Dorminey.

“I’ve always wanted to be a role model to younger QBs that look like me. And I want them to see that if I can do it, they can do it as well. There’s no limit to what you can do, just keep on working hard, and that opportunity will come,” said Hurley.

Opportunities that Hurley doesn’t take lightly, including those to increase diversity within football at every level.

“Through history, there haven’t been a lot of Black quarterbacks in the NFL previously. There’d be few and far between -- Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick -- but now the game is kind of changing and there’s almost change of age where a lot more African-American quarterbacks are getting a shot,” said Jamal St. Cyr, News4JAX Sports Anchor and Reporter.

“Most people know in the past Black QB’s weren’t really given a shot. And I feel like that’s starting to change and I want to be a part of that change as well. And I feel like I’m the best high school QB in the country,” said Hurley.

“A lot of the African-American quarterbacks that have found their way to stardom in the NFL have played the game a little bit differently. Many of them relying on their athleticism, speed, to run around and make plays and that was something that for a long time had been frowned upon around the NFL, saying basically you could only win a Super Bowl with a pocket passer, but as the game’s kind of changed people are relaxing on that thought process a little bit more and seeing that some of this athleticism can actually make some of the biggest plays in the NFL,” said St. Cyr.

Even though Hurley hopes to pave the way for other Black athletes, playing for his family is the ultimate win.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without them. I love them very much. My mom’s 10,000 miles away in Africa. She’s in the military. She’s stationed there, and I love her a lot and I miss her every day. And that’s why I keep on playing football. I play for her, my dad, my grandparents, and that’s what I play football for,” said Hurley.

“When I look at Colin, I’m like he listened, you know? So, for his whole life since he was a toddler we would talk to him about hard work, going after what you want. He’s always been an athlete. Once you find something that you love and you’re talented at, go after, go get it,” said Maj. Marion Hurley, Colin’s mother. “And I love him. I’ll see him soon. I can’t wait for the season; I’ll be back for the season. So go TC, let’s get another ring.”

Here are some of Hurley’s accomplishments thus far in his 2021 football freshman season: