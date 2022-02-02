CHEER LIVE 2022 Tour coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A popular Netflix series is hitting the road, flipping all the way to Jacksonville to show you what they’ve got.

CHEER LIVE 2022 is breaking new ground in a first-of-its-kind live performance touring across North America featuring athletes from Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning docuseries CHEER.

“The premiere athletes all make mat for an electrifying exhibition of never-before-seen stunts and stage performances that are sure to have fans on the edge of their seats,” the website said.

The squads from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College are coming together, moving from the screen to real-life performances.

You will watch some of your favorite cheer stars perform, including Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, James Thomas, Madison Brum, Devonte ‘Dee’ Joseph, Cassadee Dunlap, Gillian Rupert, Terrell Cabral and more.

Ad

The tour will be in Jacksonville on June 17 at Daily’s Place. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m.

Cheer Live is created by Monica Aldama and Andy Cosferent.

Click here for more information. Click here to purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.