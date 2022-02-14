Name a cockroach after your ex this Valentine’s Day

TAMPA, Fla. – If the thought of your ex living their best life on Valentine’s Day makes your skin crawl, The Florida Aquarium has the perfect way to get back at them -- without going to jail.

The aquarium’s “Hiss & Tell” gives people a chance to name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after an ex or other wrongdoer and all for a good cause.

With a $10 donation, participants will receive a certificate to commemorate the occasion and photo of the cockroach. Along with the donation, participants can send along a message that includes words regrettably left unsaid or funny revenge confessions! Amusing, family-friendly confessions will be posted with anonymity on The Florida Aquarium’s social media. The Aquarium will never “Hiss & Tell” who sent them!

Madagascar hissing cockroaches can grow to nearly 4 inches long and are the world’s largest roach species. They emit a hissing noise as a defense mechanism. Unlike most other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.