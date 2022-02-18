🔒Presidents Day Deals: Massive markdowns on furniture, appliances and more

If you’re looking to snuggle up with a new mattress this month, Consumer Reports says you should never pay full price for one, especially around holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Presidents Day, which is also George Washington’s birthday, is a holiday to honor all those who served in the office of president of the United States.

While we honor those leaders Monday, it is also a day of savings. Many businesses and companies are offering big sales for Presidents Day.

Here is a list from USA Today that spells out the best Presidents Day sales:

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Get up to 50% off clothing, shoes, bikes and more at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Amazon: Shop tons of Amazon Presidents’ Day deals for the best prices on home goods, kitchen essentials, tech and more.

Anthropologie: Enjoy free shipping on all orders of $50 or more. For a limited time, you can get up to 30% off in-stock furniture, home decor and more.

Athleta: Score 50% off new Athleta sale styles right now and free shipping on all orders of $50 or more for rewards members.

Avocado: Shop Avocado’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale and get 10% off or up to $800 off mattresses with coupon code SAVE10 through Monday, Feb. 28. This Presidents’ Day deal also applies to Avocado bed frames and adjustable bases.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Up to 50% off sale and clearance items through Monday, Feb. 21.

Best Buy: Shop deep discounts on some of our favorite brands right now at Best Buy. Save big on TVs, laptops, cell phones, headphones and so much more.

Blue Nile: Shop Blue Nile’s line of customer-favorite jewelry for savings of up to 50% on engagement rings, necklaces, bracelets and more.

Brooklyn Bedding: Cozy up with dreamy deals at Brooklyn Bedding. The popular sleep retailer is offering 25% off sitewide with coupon code PRES25 through Monday, Feb. 21.

Butcher Box: Subscribe to this popular meat delivery service and get two free pounds of ground beef with every order.

Casper: Save up to $595 on Casper mattresses and take 10% off everything else with coupon code PRESDAY22 at checkout. Shop quick to save before this sale ends on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Coach: Score a new Coach purse for up to 50% off when you shop the retailer’s huge sale section.

Coach Outlet: This weekend only, take an extra 15% off everything at Coach Outlet. Shop Coach bags, wristlets, sunglasses and more.

Disney+: For a limited time, when you buyDisney+ Bundle you will gain access to Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. You’ll save $7.98 across all three streaming services and have tons of entertainment for the entire family.

eBay: Save up to 50% on beds, mattresses, bedding and more during eBay’s Presidents’ Day sale.

Express: Save up to 60% on must-have sale styles for men and women right now.

GlassesUSA.com: Through Tuesday, February 22, snag 65% off frames for both eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping when you use coupon code PREZ65 at checkout at GlassesUSA.com. For even more stylish specs, use coupon code DESIGNER40 and get 40% off eyeglasses and sunglasses from the likes of Gucci, Versace and Prada.

Gravity Blanket: For a limited time, get a free memory foam pillow with any Core Collection blanket purchase when you use the coupon code FREEPILLOW. That includes the weighted blanket we love.

HP: You can score impressive deals on laptops, monitors and more when you shop HP’s weekly deals section. Plus, enjoy free shipping storewide.

HSN: Scoop markdowns on fashion pieces, home essentials and more in HSN’s extensive sale section and take $10 off your first HSN order with coupon code HELLO10.

Kate Spade: Pick up pretty handbags, jewelry and accessories at Kate Spade and take 25% off your entire purchase with coupon code BLOOM through Monday, Feb. 21.

Kate Spade Surprise: Save up to 75% on stylish totes, handbags and crossbodies and get free ground shipping on every order.

Leesa: Get up to $500 off Leesa mattresses and score a free organic sheet set with your purchase (valued at $179). Save on Original, Hybrid and Legend mattresses until Tuesday, March 8.

Lowe’s: Shop daily deals on tools, home essentials and more, plus save up to $500 on select major appliances until March 2.

Macy’s: Shop deep discounts of up to 60% on home goods, kitchen essentials and more during the current Macy’s sale.

Madewell: Save an extra 20% on sale styles at Madewell through Thursday, Feb. 24 with coupon code SPREETIME at checkout. Even better, score an extra 40% off select men’s sale styles with the same coupon code.

Michael Kors: Shop the retailer’s Presidents’ Day sale for an extra 20% off already-reduced items with coupon code PRES20 through Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Nectar: Save $100 and get up to $399 in free sleep accessories when you purchase a best-selling mattress.

Nordstrom: Shop Nordstrom’s constantly refreshed clearance section for savings on home goods and fashion pieces.

Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of clearance items, including patio furniture, rugs, mattresses and storage must-haves during this huge Presidents’ Day sale at Overstock. Plus, score free shipping on all purchases.

QVC: Shop QVC’s daily deals and constantly refreshed clearance section, plus, if you’re a new QVC customer, use coupon code SURPRISE at checkout to save $10 on your first order.

Saatva: Get up to $450 off select mattress purchases during this epic early Presidents’ Day mattress sale until Monday, Feb. 21.

Samsung: Shop select markdowns on must-have tech at Samsung. Pick up the best-selling Galaxy Z Fold3 5G for as little as $899.99 with an eligible trade-in.

Sur La Table: Save up to 50% on hundreds of kitchen essentials during the Long Weekend sale. Shop markdowns on cookware, kitchen tools, bakeware and more through Monday, Feb. 21.

Target: Save 20% on select furniture, up to 30% on select TVs and headphones and 20% on select women’s and kids’ clothing during Target’s four days of deals.

The Home Depot: Refresh your home with markdowns on select storage products, home goods and appliances.

Tory Burch: Save as much as 50% or more on iconic handbags, shoes and clothes in Tory Burch’s frequently refreshed sale section.

Tuft & Needle: Check out Tuft & Needle’s Presidents’ Day sale for 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedtime basics. You can pick up the best mattress we’ve ever tested for an incredible discount until Monday, Feb.21.

Walmart: Get massive markdowns on home goods, kitchen essentials, clothes and more at Walmart. Shop the clearance section for incredible discounts.

Williams Sonoma: Shop the Presidents’ Day sale for savings of up to 70% on must having cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub and GE.

