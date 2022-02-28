Lineup released for Jax River Jams concert series in April

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A four-week concert series is coming back to Downtown Jacksonville.

The free, four-week, multi-genre concert series will be held Thursdays in April at Riverfront Plaza in Downtown Jacksonville and will feature:

April 7: Rock Band Spin Doctors and Alternative and Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel” Two Princes,” “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” and “All For You,” “Your Winter”

April 14: Grammy Award-winning global iconic group Boyz II Men “End Of The Road,” “I’ll Make Love To You,” “On Bended Knee,” “Motownphilly”

April 21: Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “Every Little Thing,” “Next Girl,” “Never Wanted To Be That Girl”

April 28: Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra “The Gold,” “The Silence,” “Forest Whitaker,” “The Maze”

Jax River Jams will also feature local openers, food trucks and bars with local craft beer and spirits.

Camp chairs and picnic blankets are encouraged.

“The City of Jacksonville is excited to announce the return of this exciting free event,” said Mayor Curry. “We encourage citizens to enjoy the music, artists, dining, riverfront views, and everything Downtown has to offer. The City, VyStar, Downtown Vision, and our other partners are committed to making this an event to remember!”

Click here for more information.