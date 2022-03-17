Get home safely with free rides this St. Patrick’s Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Don’t rely on luck to get home safely this St. Patrick’s Day.

AAA wants to make sure you get home safe with its Tow to Go service.

The service is offering free rides home to party-goers within 10 miles of their destination. But it should only be used as a last resort.

It’s free and you do not have to be a member. When you call, a tow truck driver will take you and your car home within a 10-mile radius.

Only one person can ride in the truck. This service is available from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday.

All you have to do is call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. Click here for more details.