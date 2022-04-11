Hunting for an idea?🐰 Here’s a county-by-county list of Easter activities in the Jacksonville area

Easter is on Sunday, April 17, and we have some fun events you and your family can participate in this year.

Below you will find parades, Easter egg hunts, Easter Bunny photos, Sunday services, Easter decorating and more.

We have broken down the activities by state and county to ensure we have something for everyone in our viewing area.

Clay County

Easter Eggstravaganza: Calvary’s Easter Eggstravaganza will feature a huge Easter egg hunt with over 1,000 eggs! The kids will enjoy Inflatables and many outdoor games/activities! They will provide Lunch and snow cones to everyone. Bring your own Easter baskets to collect eggs full of goodies! Everyone welcome. This event is geared toward families with kids ages 0-12. Located at Calvary Assembly of God at 9 Knight Boxx Rd. Orange Park, FL 32065

Easter Eggstravaganza

Easter Scramble & Hunt: Saturday, April 16 at Eagle Harbor Swim Park in Fleming Island. “Join us for an Easter Scramble at the SWIM PARK POOL! Don’t worry you won’t get wet for this event but we will have some surprises in store for you. The facility will be split into different age-appropriate categories and prizes.”Reservations are required for this event. Walkups and reservations after the RSVP date will not be accepted. Click here to read more.

Ad

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny: Must purchase tickets for this event. Here comes Peter Cottontail hopping down to Green Cove Springs this Spring! You will enjoy a loaded breakfast sure to please adults and children alike, an age-appropriate Easter Egg hunt, fun activities for all ages, and a beautiful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny! The event will be held on April 16 at 8:30 a.m. at Magnolia Point Golf & Country Club in Green Cove Springs. Click here for more information.

Ronnie’s Wings & Oyster Bar: The Easter Bunny will be at Ronnie’s Wings & Oyster Bar on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to take photos with family members for free! Click here for more details. Location: 232 Walnut St, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Ad

Duval County

City of Jacksonville Beach’s Easter Egg Hunt: On Saturday, April 16, thousands of candy-stuffed Easter eggs will be spread on the Wingate Park adult softball fields. Children under four years of age will hunt at 10 a.m. and those under eight years old will hunt at 10:45 a.m. This event is free to all and no registration is required. Bring your own basket or bag. Address: S Penman RoadJacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Click here for more details.

Pop-up community egg hunt: Amazing Life Church will be hosting a Community Egg Hunt in Riverside Park on Saturday, April 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The church also invited you to join its Sunday Morning Community Easter Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 17 at 600 King St (in the CoRK Arts District).

Ad

‘Egg My House’ Service: A local Neptune Beach teacher is taking the slack off of the parents and will play Easter bunny while your children are sleeping. Alexis Giles and her team of helpers are dropping Easter eggs in Jacksonville Beach families’ yards on Easter Eve night, leaving Easter Bunny magic for kids when they wake up on Easter morning. Services include: 1 personalized letter from the Easter Bunny taped to the front door. 1 set of Easter Bunny footprints left in the grass as a signature “see you next year.” Choice of Easter eggs hidden/dropped throughout the front yard. Costs: 12 pack - $15 | 24 pack - $30 | 36 pack - $40 Click here for more information or email Alexisgilesteach@gmail.com.

Ad

Easter Extravaganza: Lighthouse Assembly of God is hosting an Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, April 16, beginning at 11 a.m. on the church campus. All children ages 11 and under are welcome to join the fun! There will be lunch, snow cones, games and an Easter Egg Hunt. This event is free to the community. The eggs will contain prizes and goodies for all children who participate. The address is 1010 Melson Avenue, Jacksonville.

Chets Creek Eggstravaganza: All four of our Chets Creek campuses will be hosting free Eggstravaganza events for families in the community. Go enjoy egg hunts, inflatables, food, games, crafts, face-painting, and more. The event begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16. Click here for more information.

Ad

Brunch with the Bunny at the Jacksonville Zoo: “Our popular spring Member event is back, now with brunch on Saturday, April 16! Indulge in a delicious brunch, participate in crafts, and take a picture with the Easter Bunny on Shaba Terrace. Two sessions are available at 9 and 10:30 am. Seats are limited!” Click here to learn more.

Easter on the Avenue: Collect candy and prizes along the avenue and take photos with the Easter Bunny! (Bring your own basket) This event will be held on April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3627 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville.

Ad

Easter Hop-up: A fun little pop-up with two guest vendors inside our store. Lots of fun Easter gift items, plenty of vintage and some great prizes, too! This event will be held on April 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Easter Hop-up on San Marco Blvd

Community Easter Egg Hunt: This event will have food, games, prizes and more on April 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gregg Temple A.M.E. Church. (1510 W. 45th St.)

Nassau County

Easter Hunt at Fernandina Beach: Bippiti Boppiti Boutiques is hosting its third annual “egg hunt” on April 16 at 3 p.m. The boutique will decorate your yard for you! “Wake up to your yard decorated with: Bunny tracks, dozen hidden eggs, lollipop flowers, treat bags, decorations and more. It costs $55 for the first two children. Click here for more information.

Ad

Easter Saturday at Fernandina and Wildlight: Two of the popular Market Place markets will be open on Easter Saturday. The Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market will be open on N. Seventh Street in historic, downtown Fernandina Beach; and the Wildlight Market Place, just east of I-95 will also be open. Both markets are open from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., rain or shine, and your well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to join you. Find either market online or on Facebook for more information.

Christwalk’s Community Easter Egg Hunt: Grab your Easter basket on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. for some family fun! Christwalk Church will have over 4,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes! Plus games and other surprises for kids of all ages. Located at Christwalk Church at 2920 Bailey Road Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

Ad

St. Johns County

St. Augustine Easter Parade: An easter parade will be held in the Historic District of St. Augustine on April 16. It will begin at 9 a.m. St. Augustine’s Easter Parade, now in its 63rd year, is the nation’s second-oldest Easter Parade. The parade steps off at the Old Jail Museum and heads south on San Marco Avenue and along the bayfront on Avenida Menendez, finishing at the Plaza de la Constitución. Click here for more details.

Easter Egg Hunt: Shores United Methodist Church is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022 — beginning at 10 a.m. on the church campus. All children ages 11 and under are welcome to join the fun! The eggs will contain prizes and goodies for all children who participate. For more information, click here.

Ad

Don’t see your event listed? Email WebTeam@wjxt.com to get your event added to this article.