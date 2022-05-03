World’s largest rubber duck to make 2 appearances in Michigan this summer

It’s a good bet there aren’t many bathtubs — if any at all — that could fit this rubber duck.

But a couple of spots in the Great Lakes should provide plenty of room for it.

Known as Mama Duck, the “World’s Largest Rubber Duck” is set to make two appearances in Michigan over the summer.

The first will be at the Festival of Sails in Alpena, along the shores of Lake Huron, from July 15-17.

Then, Mama Duck will head to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park, along Lake Superior, from Aug. 12-14.

Make no mistake about it, this isn’t your ordinary rubber duck.

It’s 61-feet high, 69-feet wide, 79-feet long and weighs 31,500 pounds, according to Craig Samborski, president and owner of the World’s Largest Rubber Duck.

Samborski said the duck made its debut in August 2014, when it appeared in Los Angeles.

The duck is available for events and festivals throughout the summer from late June until October, Samborski said.

“The duck uses three high-intensity blowers to keep it inflated during each of its visits,” Samborski said.

Samborski added the duck travels by semi-truck everywhere it goes, and is stored when not in use at a warehouse just outside of Cleveland, Ohio.

For information on the duck and a schedule of appearances, visit its website.

Would this be something you’d ever check out? Let us know in the comments below.