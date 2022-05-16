Jax Symphony to host first-ever Pride Night

Loretta Prescott, Director of Development with JASMYN and Tori Fusinaz, Vice President of Marketing for Jacksonville Symphony, join us on the Morning Show with more on the event.

A night of music and so much more to help LGBTQIA+ youth in our area.

The Jacksonville Symphony will host its first-ever celebration of Pride Night. All the funds will be donated to JASMYN - an organization working to empower LGBTQIA+ youth.

WHO: Jacksonville Symphony

WHAT: Pride Night: Mozart & Juliet

WHEN: Thursday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. (Happy Hour at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

WHY: Dress up in your most colorful clothes and watch as the Jacksonville Symphony shines for its first-ever Symphony in 60 Pride Night! Mozart’s final and 625th composition that he completed before his untimely death makes the clarinet sing like the human voice. The greatest love story of all time meets the gorgeous, sweeping melodies of Tchaikovsky. Escape the daily grind with Courtney Lewis and Jacksonville Symphony principal clarinetist Giovanni Bertoni in an hour-long, information-packed concert.

Seasoned listeners and those new to symphonic music will be equally entertained by the Symphony in 60 Series. Enjoy a casual and fun happy hour before the 60-minute concert, introductions to each musical piece by the conductor, and a chance to make new friends. This series provides an exceptional experience for all!